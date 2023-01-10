China suspends short-term visas for South Korea travellers in first response to 'discriminatory' Covid-19 curbs

The embassy says that it will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of Seoul's entry restrictions

A South Korean soldier wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) guides a group of Chinese tourists for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests upon their arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, January 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing Covid-19 curbs on travellers from China.

The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea's "discriminatory entry restrictions" against China, it said on its official WeChat account.

A Chinese embassy official confirmed the new measures.

The announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concern about the restrictions in a telephone call with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin, according to China's foreign ministry.

South Korea's Park told Qin the new border restrictions were "science-based" measures, according to his office.

Last week, South Korean police tracked down a Chinese man who went missing while awaiting quarantine after having tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival. The incident raised concern about the spread of the virus from China.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country's border measures should focus strictly on the safety of its citizens.

