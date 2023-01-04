Covid-19: Japan relaxes restrictions on flights from Hong Kong

India flights: Mandatory 72-hour Covid PCR tests to apply to transit passengers of 6 destinations
Post-arrival random testing of 2% of international travellers, irrespective of port of departure, will continue
Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday that Japan had relaxed Covid-19 restrictions that had limited flights from the financial hub to only a handful of destinations in Japan.
Japan had put curbs on Hong Kong flights to the following airports from December 30 – Narita and Haneda in Tokyo, Kansai in Osaka, Chubu in Nagoya, New Chitose in Hokkaido, Fukuoka and Naha in Okinawa.
Meanwhile, the country will toughen its border control measures for travellers from China from Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, in response to a surge of infections.
Additional measures would require negative coronavirus tests taken within 72 hours of passengers boarding direct flights from China, the government said on Wednesday after Kishida's announcement, stepping up measures adopted on Dec. 30.
Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, he told a nationally televised New Year news conference.
The decision followed results of Covid-19 tests on travellers from China in recent days and similar measures by other countries, he said.
A Japanese health ministry tally shows 53 of 56 international travellers who tested positive for Covid on arrival at airports on Tuesday were from China.
