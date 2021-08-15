Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,189 Covid-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 69.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,189 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,419 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 218,163 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 15 are 701,776, while total recoveries stand at 679,760. The death toll now stands at 2,001.

The Indian Embassy is working closely with the UAE authorities to address the concerns of stranded Indian residents, a top envoy said on Sunday.

Amid uncertainty over whether stranded residents having taken vaccines in India can return, Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, assured that proactive steps have been taken to address concerns about expired visas and vaccines taken abroad.

Etihad Airways has said that passengers who are not vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus will have to be in quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi.

This new rule came into effect from Sunday, August 15, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in an update on its website.

The suspension on flights to and from Nigeria will remain in place until at least August 20, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.

In a travel advisory on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from Nigeria into the UAE.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 206.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.35 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.64 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths, followed by India in second place in terms of infections.