UAE: Nigeria flights suspended until at least August 20, says Emirates
Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.
The suspension on flights to and from Nigeria will remain in place until at least August 20, according to Dubai-based carrier Emirates.
In a travel advisory on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from Nigeria into the UAE.
"Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled," Emirates said.
The UAE had originally announced that fully vaccinated residents in Nigeria could return, starting August 5.
