UAE travel: Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10 days, says Etihad
This new rule came into effect from Sunday, August 15.
Etihad Airways has said that passengers who are not vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus will have to be in quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi.
New home quarantine guidelines announced in Abu Dhabi
This new rule came into effect from Sunday, August 15, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in an update on its website.
Abu Dhabi announces new rules for international travellers
However, those passengers who are coming from a green-list country are not required to be in quarantine upon arrival in the UAE capital.
Travel rules eased for vaccinated expats in quarantine countries
Below is the list of ‘Green List’ countries issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on July 31:
>> Albania
>> Armenia
>> Australia
>> Austria
>> Bahrain
>> Belgium
>> Brunei
>> Bulgaria
>> Canada
>> China
>> Czech Republic
>> Germany
>> Hong Kong
>> Hungary
>> Israel
>> Italy
>> Maldives
>> Mauritius
>> Moldova
>> New Zealand
>> Poland
>> Romania
>> Saudi Arabia
>> Serbia
>> Seychelles
>> Singapore
>> South Korea
>> Switzerland
>> Taiwan
>> Ukraine
>> United States of America
