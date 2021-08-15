UAE flights: Indian Embassy working with authorities to address vaccination concerns, says envoy

Currently, Etihad Airways requires fully vaccinated residents to furnish proof of having received both doses of the vaccine in the UAE.

The Indian Embassy is working closely with the UAE authorities to address the concerns of stranded Indian residents, a top envoy said.

Amid uncertainty over whether stranded residents having taken vaccines in India can return, Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, assured that proactive steps have been taken to address such concerns.

“The return of residents began about 10 days ago. Although it is currently for those who were vaccinated in the UAE, we are working closely with the UAE authorities to expand this. And we hope that other categories will also start coming back soon,” he said in his address made during the 75th Indian Independence Day.

While Covid-19 vaccination certificate is not a must to fly into Dubai, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways requires a fully vaccinated UAE resident to furnish proof of having received both doses of the vaccine in the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

“Dubai authorities have already extended those visas of people that expired during the time they were stuck in India. We are hoping the Abu Dhabi authorities will follow suit soon. We are hoping more residents will be able to come back to their second home,” he said during a ceremony held at the embassy auditorium.

Kapoor also added that the mission is trying to support and empower people who lost their jobs amid the pandemic and had to return home.

“We are trying to see how we can upskill and reskill our people and see that they can come back with other kinds of opportunities,” the ambassador added.