Covid-19: Global cases top 206.6 million
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 568,788 fatalities.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 206.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.35 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.64 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll, and vaccination tally stood at 206,659,550, 4,353,037, and 4,645,940,785, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 36,631,893 and 621,209, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,156,493 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,350,142), France (6,471,262), Russia (6,490,421), the UK (6,270,667), Turkey (6,039,827), Argentina (5,080,908), Colombia (4,864,629), Spain (4,693,540), Italy (4,435,008), Iran (4,389,085), Germany (3,824,546), Indonesia (3,833,541) and Mexico (3,068,329), the CSSE figures showed.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (430,732), Mexico (247,414), Peru (197,279), Russia (166,795), the UK (131,210), Italy (128,413), Colombia (123,356), Indonesia (116,366), France (112,705) and Argentina (108,936).
