Abu Dhabi: Full list of new Covid-19 rules, green pass protocol, increased capacity

The new rules limit entry to public spaces to Covid-vaccinated people, increase operating capacity at malls and eateries, among others.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced a slew of Covid-19 safety measures on Saturday. The new rules limit entry to public spaces to Covid-vaccinated people (green pass protocol to reflect on AlHosn app); increase operating capacity at malls and eateries, among others; and define the process for visitors to register their vaccination certificates issued abroad.

Here is all you need to know.

>> Entry to public places for vaccinated only

- Starting August 20, entry to public places in Abu Dhabi is restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents and tourists.

- They must have a green status on AlHosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains active for 30 days.

- Those exempted from vaccination will get a green status on AlHosn app for seven days after a negative PCR test result.

- Children under 16 years will have a green status without the need for a test.

- Unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on AlHosn app (which reflects an expired PCR test) are prohibited from entering public places.

- Those with a new residency permit have a grace period of 60 days to get vaccinated.

- To maintain the vaccinated status on AlHosn app, a booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose. A grace period of 30 days is given. (Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.)

- Public spaces include shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks. The list also includes universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

>> Operational capacity increased

With entry restricted to vaccinated individuals, authorities in Abu Dhabi have increased the operational capacity for some activities. The new capacity comes into effect from August 20.

- Shopping malls, entertainment centres, cultural centres, museums, and movie theatres will operate at 80 per cent capacity.

- Capacity in restaurants and cafes has increased to 80 per cent, allowing up to 10 people to sit at one table. Face masks must be worn when not dining.

- Health clubs, sports academies, gyms, and spas will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

- Community and sports events can accommodate 60 per cent capacity. This capacity also applies to exhibitions and conferences, and entertainment events including theatre plays and concerts.

- Wedding halls can operate at 60 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 100 guests.

- Public transportation can operate at 75 per cent capacity.

- A taxi driver can travel with up to three passengers in a five-person taxi and four passengers in a seven-person one.

>> Registration of vaccine certificates issued abroad

- The process enables visitors to have a green status on AlHosn app. Only those with this status will be allowed to enter some public places from August 20.

- Before departure, visitors need to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app.

- Complete the form and upload an international vaccination certificate.

- Visitors will then receive an SMS, including a link to download AlHosn app.

- On arrival into Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website.

- Visitors will need to download and register on the AlHosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

- Visitors will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the AlHosn app registration process.