Entry to Abu Dhabi public places for Covid vaccinated only: New protocols announced

A grace period of 30 days will be given to all those who have taken their second dose more than six months ago.

A booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose of a Covid vaccine in order to maintain the vaccinated status on Alhosn app, according to authorities in Abu Dhabi.

A grace period of 30 days will be given to all those who have taken their second dose more than 6 months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20.

Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.

The update comes as the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday confirmed the entry process for public places — which will be limited to vaccinated citizens, residents and tourists effective Friday, August 20.

The approved process allows entry for those vaccinated with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for 30 days.

Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on Alhosn app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days.

Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.

Unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on Alhosn app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

The committee also announced that those with a new residency permit have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

The process to enter public places also applies to visitors and tourists, who should also adhere to the international travel protocol.

Last month, authorities announced that a slew of public places would be restricted to the vaccinated. These include shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks.

The list also includes universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

The committee emphasised that the decision is part of the emirate’s proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus and its mutated strains. The committee stressed the importance of committing to precautionary measures as well as choosing to vaccinate, with vaccination the most effective method for sustainable recovery.