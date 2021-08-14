Abu Dhabi: Increased capacity for establishments, public services from Aug 20

The capacity for malls, entertainment centres, cultural centres, museums, and movie theatres increased to 80 per cent.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the capacity for public services in the Capital.

Effective Friday, August 20, the committee has also updated occupancy rates and operating capacity for some activities in the Emirate.

Below are the new updates for establishments and services:

>> Only those vaccinated will be allowed to enter public places

>> The capacity for shopping malls, entertainment centres, cultural centres, museums, and movie theatres has increased to 80 per cent

>> Capacity in restaurants and cafes has increased to 80 per cent, allowing up to 10 people to sit at one table, provided that facemasks are worn when not dining

>> Operating capacity for health clubs, sports academies, gyms, and spas will be maintained at 50 per cent.

Residents and guests must adhere to wearing facemasks and observe physical distancing

>> Community and sports events, corporate events such as exhibitions and conferences, and entertainment events including theatre plays and concerts have been increased to 60 per cent

>> Capacity at wedding halls has been increased to 60 per cent, with a maximum of 100 people in the hall

Entry to public places hosting these events will use the green pass system and all attendees must show a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours of the event starting to be allowed to enter

All community members are encouraged to implement the green pass system at private events and family gatherings

>> The operating capacity of public transportation has been increased to 75 per cent

>> A taxi driver can travel with up to three passengers in a five-person taxi and four passengers in a seven-person taxi

The committee has reiterated that implementing the approved green pass system in Abu Dhabi from August 20 will add another layer of protection and has approved increased capacity in public places allowing only those who have been vaccinated.

Updated regulations for home quarantine

The crisis department in Abu Dhabi has also revised home quarantine guidelines for those in contact with Covid-19 positive cases in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

>> Effective from Sunday, August 15, those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day seven said the crisis committee

>> Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day nine. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband and end quarantine on day 10..

>> Those registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at SEHA Prime Assessment Centers at Zayed Port (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Center, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.