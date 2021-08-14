Abu Dhabi: Covid booster shot, green status on Alhosn app needed to enter public places

The rule doesn’t apply to residents who have received exemption from vaccine requirements.

Only individuals with ‘Covid-19 Vaccinated’ status and green status on their Alhosn app can enter public places in Abu Dhabi from August 20.

This rule doesn’t apply to those who have received an exemption from vaccine requirements.

A fully vaccinated person can get a green status on the app for 30 days after getting a negative PCR test result. However, the ‘Covid-19 Vaccinated’ status on the app will be invalid after six months of taking the second Covid vaccine dose.

Active status

To keep the vaccination status active, a fully vaccinated individual must take a booster shot six months after the second vaccine dose.

This means, anyone who has taken a second dose in early February or before, must get a booster shot soon enough to keep the vaccination status active and get a negative PCR test result for the green status on the app.

Active vaccination status and a negative PCR test result will help maintain the green status for 30 days on the app and ensure entry to public places in the emirate for a month.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Saturday approved these entry rules, which are to be followed by fully vaccinated citizens, residents, tourists and visitors in the emirate.

“The process to enter public places also applies to visitors and tourists, who should adhere to the international travel protocol.”

Exempted residents

However, there are exemptions for those who receive proper verification from the health authorities not to take the vaccine. If such exemptions are granted, they will reflect on the app.

“Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on the app, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days. Children under 16 years, whose status will appear as green on Alhosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry,” the committee said.

From Friday, August 20, public places limited to fully vaccinated and exempted categories are shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries in the emirate.

“Unvaccinated individuals and those with grey status on the app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.”

Additionally, individuals must note that a red status on their app means they continue to be Covid-19 positive.

New residency permits

The committee also announced those with a new residency permits have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

Additionally, the committee offers a grace period of 30 days for those failing to maintain the vaccinated status.

“A booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose per the medical protocol for each vaccine. A grace period of 30 days is given to all those who have taken their second dose more than 6 months ago before their status will turn grey on September 20. Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose,” the committee said.

The committee stressed the importance of committing to preventive measures and choosing to vaccinate, with vaccination the most effective method for sustainable recovery.

“The decision is part of the emirate’s proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus and its mutated strains.”

On Saturday, 82.23 per cent of the eligible population received a single dose, and 72.87 per cent have been fully vaccinated in the country.

