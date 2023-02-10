Crushed villages, flattened buildings: Before-after images show scale of destruction after deadly Turkey quake

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
It was a catastrophe no one was ready for: Thousands of homes, buildings, heritage sites, and key infrastructure crumbled to the ground as the powerful earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday. More than 22,000 were killed — with the death toll still far from a final tally.
On that day, before dawn, Scores of people scampered out into the streets amid freezing temperatures, not knowing where to go. And as aftershocks shook their communities, some had even seen buildings collapse right before their eyes.
Tremors left people on the streets burning debris to try to stay warm as international aid began to arrive. The UAE has so far sent 22 aid planes, airlifting 640 tonnes of supplies for the victims in both countries. The country had also flown rescue teams and set up field hospitals. While mobilising relief efforts, major humanitarian organisations have launched appeals for urgent donations. Here are some ways to donate.
Satellite images, taken before and after the catastrophe, show the extent of the devastation in Turkey.
These two pictures — provided by Maxar Technologies — captured how an entire block of houses, buildings, and a stadium were destroyed. The photo on top was taken on July 26, 2022, while the one below was dated February 8, 2023, two days after the quake.
The satellite took a snap of some grain silos in Nurdagi, Turkey, on September 6, 2019. See how the same grain silos were destroyed in the February 9 image at the bottom.
This combination of handout satellite pictures by Planet Labs PBC shows Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on March 4, 2021 (top) and on February 7.
These images show a railbed overpass in Nurdagi before the earthquake (top), and the same overpass that collapsed after the tremor.
This is a hospital in Antakya, Turkey: The one on top was taken last December, while the one below was captured three days after the quake.
This combination of Decemeber 22, 2022, and February 8 satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey.
ALSO READ:
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making
Online culture encourages young people to turn themselves into a product at an age when they’re only starting to discover who they are
In a tweet earlier today, authorities warned residents to stay away from coasts
At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said
Translating Kafka’s diaries revealed a writer even more alive than English-speaking readers previously know
US President Joe Biden said that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down successfully
Departures, arrivals have been paused because of a 'national security effort'