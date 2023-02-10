Crushed villages, flattened buildings: Before-after images show scale of destruction after deadly Turkey quake

Tremors left people on the streets burning debris to try to stay warm as international aid began to arrive

AFP/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 8:26 PM

It was a catastrophe no one was ready for: Thousands of homes, buildings, heritage sites, and key infrastructure crumbled to the ground as the powerful earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday. More than 22,000 were killed — with the death toll still far from a final tally.

On that day, before dawn, Scores of people scampered out into the streets amid freezing temperatures, not knowing where to go. And as aftershocks shook their communities, some had even seen buildings collapse right before their eyes.

Tremors left people on the streets burning debris to try to stay warm as international aid began to arrive. The UAE has so far sent 22 aid planes, airlifting 640 tonnes of supplies for the victims in both countries. The country had also flown rescue teams and set up field hospitals. While mobilising relief efforts, major humanitarian organisations have launched appeals for urgent donations. Here are some ways to donate.

Satellite images, taken before and after the catastrophe, show the extent of the devastation in Turkey.

Stadium in ruins

These two pictures — provided by Maxar Technologies — captured how an entire block of houses, buildings, and a stadium were destroyed. The photo on top was taken on July 26, 2022, while the one below was dated February 8, 2023, two days after the quake.

AP

Silos destroyed

The satellite took a snap of some grain silos in Nurdagi, Turkey, on September 6, 2019. See how the same grain silos were destroyed in the February 9 image at the bottom.

Reuters

Homes crumbled

This combination of handout satellite pictures by Planet Labs PBC shows Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on March 4, 2021 (top) and on February 7.

AFP

Overpass gone

These images show a railbed overpass in Nurdagi before the earthquake (top), and the same overpass that collapsed after the tremor.

Reuters

Hospital damaged

This is a hospital in Antakya, Turkey: The one on top was taken last December, while the one below was captured three days after the quake.

Reuters

Buildings flattened

This combination of Decemeber 22, 2022, and February 8 satellite images shows buildings in Antakya, Turkey.

AP

ALSO READ: