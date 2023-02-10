UAE: Tennis community rallies round Turkey-Syria earthquake victims; group to donate proceeds from women's tournament

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City and is running until Sunday

Survivors gather next to a bonfire outside collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 8, after their homes were destroyed in the catastrophic earthquake. —AFP

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 11:20 AM

This weekend, tennis fans in the UAE have an opportunity to support the country's humanitarian drive to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

Mubadala Investment Company has announced that it will donate this weekend’s proceeds from the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open women’s tennis tournament to the Emirates Red Crescent’s (ERC) ‘Bridges of Good’ campaign.

The UAE’s volunteer drive is gathering and assembling disaster relief supplies for those ravaged by the quake. It will begin with the packaging of initial aid on February 11, from 9am to 2pm, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo City Dubai.

Starting February 12, the ERC and partnering humanitarian and charitable organisations will directly collect donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks.

Mubadala, the state-owned company, will donate a sum matching ticket sales for this weekend’s semi-finals and finals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Scores of families in Turkey and Syria scampered out into the streets in freezing temperatures as a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the region on Monday morning, killing more than 21,000 people.

Thousands were left homeless as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground. The UAE was among the first to swing into action, sending aid planes and rescue teams and setting up field hospitals.

While mobilising relief efforts, major humanitarian organisations have launched appeals for urgent donations. Here are some ways UAE residents can donate.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this devastating earthquake. Aid, supplies, and all forms of assistance are in urgent need, so it is vital that we do whatever we can to support humanitarian efforts at this time,” Homaid Al Shimmari, Mubadala deputy group CEO and chief corporate and human capital officer, said.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament is taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City and is running through to Sunday.

Tennis fans can find out more information on how to purchase their tickets at https://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/.

