UAE: All mosques to offer absentee prayers for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims on Friday

Sheikh Mohamed has directed the prayers in light of the disaster that has killed 17,500 so far

Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 4:03 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed that funeral prayers in absentia be performed for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, following Juma's prayers (Friday prayers) in all mosques across the country.

The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 17,500 on Thursday, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.

Officials and medics said 14,351 people had died in Turkey and 3,162 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 17,513.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the provision of $100 million for the relief of those affected by the earthquakes. The UAE has also already dispatched search-and-rescue team to help affected people, along with establishing a field hospital to help the victims.

UAE's Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence further announced the launch of operation “Gallant Knight/2” to provide assistance.

Meanwhile, the Turkish embassy in Abu Dhabi also collected aid for those affected by the earthquake disaster. UAE residents wishing to donate to victims of the disaster may do so via the embassy, as well as Emirates Red Crescent, Turkish Red Crescent, Unicef, and others.

