UAE: Residents can call loved ones in Syria, Turkey for free

This offer applies to all etisalat customers and is available for a limited time

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 7:24 AM

Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, announced that it is offering free calls from its UAE network to Syria and Turkey for a week as part of its humanitarian response to the recent earthquake that impacted the two countries.

The offer applies from February 9, until February 16, and all etisalat by e& mobile (Consumer & Business) customers will be able to stay connected with their families and loved ones in Syria and Turkey by having the possibility to use up to 1,000 free minutes.

Customers travelling to Syria and Turkey on roaming can receive free incoming calls and make unlimited outgoing calls to the UAE or within Syria and Turkey.

This initiative aims to support ongoing efforts to connect communities and keep people updated on developments. This is also in line with the UAE leadership’s endeavour and generosity in providing aid to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

ALSO READ: