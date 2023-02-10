'Take pictures of my child': Photo of Turkish father holding dead daughter's hand shows world immense pain of earthquake tragedy

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
AFP photographer Adem Altan was taking pictures of a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras the day after the earthquake hit the Turkish city when he noticed a man sitting alone in the middle of the rubble.
With rescue teams yet to arrive, people who lived in the block were trying to get to loved ones trapped under the piles of concrete and broken bricks.
But one man was not moving despite the rain and the freezing cold. It was then that Adem noticed that he was holding a hand. He trained his camera on him from about 60 metres. It was a delicate moment, but the man in the orange jacket called him in.
“Take pictures of my child,” the man called in a low trembling voice. For a brief second, Mesut Hancer let go of his daughter’s hand to show where she lay. Fifteen-year-old Irmak was crushed in her bed when the first pre-dawn tremor struck. The father wanted the world to see his loss. And it did.
As he took the photo “I had tears in my eyes,” said Adem, an image that would go around the world and become a symbol of the appalling suffering visited on the people of southern Turkey, but also of their quiet dignity.
Mesut Hancer’s refusal to let his daughter go touched millions, crouching amid the shattered remains of his home. “I was so sad,” said Adem. “I kept saying to myself, ‘My God, what immense pain.’” Adem asked the father his name and that of his child. “My daughter, Irmak,” he said.
“He was speaking with difficulty. It was hard to ask him any more because his neighbours were demanding silence so they could hear the voices of survivors under the rubble,” Adem added.
As a news photographer for 40 years – 15 of those with AFP – Adem knew he had caught something of the terrible tragedy. Even so, its global impact surprised him, the image appearing on the front pages of The Guardian, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times and shared thousands upon thousands of times on social media. Altan has received thousands of messages from people worldwide wanting to offer support.
“Many told me they will never forget this image,” he said.
ALSO READ:
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making
Online culture encourages young people to turn themselves into a product at an age when they’re only starting to discover who they are
In a tweet earlier today, authorities warned residents to stay away from coasts
At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said
Translating Kafka’s diaries revealed a writer even more alive than English-speaking readers previously know
US President Joe Biden said that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down successfully
Departures, arrivals have been paused because of a 'national security effort'