Dubai: Emirates launches special flights carrying emergency aid for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

The first shipments — consisting of thermal blankets, tents and medical kits — are set to go out today

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 3:14 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 3:15 PM

Two special Emirates flights are taking off from Dubai today to bring emergency relief supplies to earthquake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria.

The emirate's flagship carrier has set up a humanitarian airbridge in cooperation with the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to facilitate the transport of urgent aid, medical items, and equipment for earthquake victims, and support search and rescue activities in both countries.

The first shipments — consisting of thermal blankets, tents and medical kits — are set to go out today on EK 121 and EK 117. In the coming days, more consignments of blankets, tents, shelter kits, flash lights, water distribution ramps and trauma and emergency health kits will be transported on Emirates.

Emirates SkyCargo plans to dedicate cargo space for around 100 tonnes of humanitarian relief goods over the course of the next two weeks across its daily flight operations to Istanbul.

The critical emergency supplies carried on Emirates will then be delivered by local organisations to affected areas in southern Turkey and northern Syria, supporting on-ground responders and providing much-needed aid to the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by the earthquakes.

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ chairman and chief executive, said: "We stand with the Turkish and Syrian people and are working with experts like the International Humanitarian City to help provide urgent relief to those affected and displaced by the earthquakes, as well as support the complex recovery efforts on the ground.

"Emirates has extensive experience in supporting humanitarian relief efforts, and through its three daily flights to Istanbul will offer regular and consistent widebody capacity for relief items and medical supplies. Emirates also supports the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Turkey and Syria, and Dubai’s unique position as the world’s largest international aid logistics hub means that we can efficiently reach disaster stricken areas and the most vulnerable people as quickly as possible."

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC, said: "The IHC remains committed to providing the people affected by the earthquakes with the humanitarian support and resources they need. We are taking urgent action by facilitating airlifts of vital medical supplies, shelter items and other relief goods from the UNHCR, World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) to address the pressing demand for aid in the affected regions."

The freight division of Emirates has a long-standing partnership with the IHC, enabling the airline to nimbly and quickly lead on numerous relief missions, deploying humanitarian supplies to communities around the world impacted by natural disasters, medical emergencies, global outbreaks and other crises.