Turkey earthquake: 6 people pulled alive from rubble more than 101 hours after tragedy struck

Global relief has been pouring into Turkey and Syria after Monday's disaster, with the UAE sending 22 aid planes so far

Reuters file photo used for illustrative purposes

By AP Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 1:05 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 1:22 PM

Six people are pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey more than 101 hours since the devastating earthquake struck.

Four days after the diasaster killed more than 21,000, hope that many more survivors will be found is running out.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, early Monday morning. With morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed, bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need.

A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Thursday after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported.

Global relief has been pouring into Turkey and Syria after Monday's disaster. The UAE has so far sent 22 aid planes, airlifting 640 tonnes of supplies for the victims in both countries. The country had also sent rescue teams and set up field hospitals.

While mobilising relief efforts, major humanitarian organisations have launched appeals for urgent donations. Here are some ways to donate.

ALSO READ: