LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

The Russian military assault on Ukraine is on its eighth day.

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have “not one quiet moment” and described Russian soldiers as “confused children who have been used.”

Moscow’s isolation deepened, meanwhile, when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.

10.54am: Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia

Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount amid the war in Ukraine, which Budapest condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

In an interview with news website mandiner.hu, Orban added that Hungary’s ties with Russia had been “balanced and fair” until the very recent past, but the war has created a new situation.

He added, however, that there was no reason to cut energy ties with Moscow.

10.50am: India denies reports of students being held 'hostage' in Kharkiv

India on Thursday denied reports that its students were being held 'hostage' in Ukraine.

"We have not received reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"We have requested support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country."

9.12am: Ukrainian passport holders continue to be eligible for visas on arrival to the UAE

The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Ukrainians can get a visa on arrival.

The two countries have a mutual visa-free travel agreement. The UAE is home to thousands of Ukrainian expats.

8.56am: OSCE member dies during Kharkiv shelling

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe says one of its members died during shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family, the group said in a news release Wednesday. Fenina worked with the organization’s monitoring mission in Ukraine.

7.33am: Yellen says US will address potential gaps in Russia sanctions

The United States will address potential gaps in tough sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, adding the measures would “continue to bite.”

Yellen said financial sanctions on the Russian central bank, commercial banks and members of the country’s wealthy elite were having a significant impact, as demonstrated by the rouble’s sharp fall.

“Russia is increasingly an economic island,” she said at the University of Illinois-Chicago after visiting Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighbourhood.

6.48am: Two explosions heard near Kyiv’s Druzhby Narodiv metro station

“A third and fourth explosion has now been heard near Kyiv’s Druzhby Narodiv metro station. Air raid alerts in Kyiv. Residents must go immediately to the nearest shelter,” The Kyiv Independent reported.

The Ukraine media outlet also reported that Air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr and other areas.

6.30am: One million refugees fled Ukraine in week since Russia’s attack

One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia’s attack, the UN’s refugee agency announced Thursday.

“In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries,” the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted, while urging “guns to fall silent” in the country.

6.17am: Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson, say local officials