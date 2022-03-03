Russia-Ukraine crisis: Two explosions heard near Kyiv metro station

In a videotaped address, Zelensky vowed that the attackers would have “not one quiet moment”
World5 hours ago
Two explosions were heard near Kyiv’s Druzhby Narodiv metro station on Wednesday (local time), according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.
“A third and fourth explosion has now been heard near Kyiv’s Druzhby Narodiv metro station. Air raid alerts in Kyiv. Residents must go immediately to the nearest shelter,” The Kyiv Independent reported.
The Ukraine media outlet also reported that air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr and other areas.
“Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa. Residents must go to the nearest shelter,” The Kyiv Independent reported.
Meanwhile, Russian troops have seized the strategically important city of Kherson in Ukraine, The New York Times reported citing Ukrainian officials as saying.
“The city is surrounded,” Kherson mayor Igor Kolykhaev said, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.
ALSO READ:
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.
The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won’t be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia’s borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies.
In a videotaped address, Zelensky vowed that the attackers would have “not one quiet moment”
World5 hours ago
The 48th session meeting will be held in Islamabad on March 22 and 23
World12 hours ago
The French President has led European efforts to avert war in the region
World20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Lavrov says will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons.
World21 hours ago
The rollout comes as over 650,000 people have already fled across the border into eastern EU states
World21 hours ago
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the citizens would be flown down from Delhi
World21 hours ago
'The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine'
World21 hours ago
The country scrambled military jets 49 times in January, 142 times in December and 127 times in November
World22 hours ago