Dubai: All beaches, public parks, markets to be closed due to unstable weather

It is the second facility to be launched this year after the introduction of a similar service in Yas Mall in February
Dubai's municipality on Wednesday announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets in the emirate due to the weather conditions in the UAE.
Beaches, public parks and markets will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
As the country prepares for inclement weather conditions from today, the UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for the next two days.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Authorities have announced distance learning in multiple emirates. The UAE has also announced remote working for government employees, and advised private sector employers to offer the remote option. Dubai Airport, and airlines have also issued advisories to passengers.
UAE has taken proactive measures to deal with the weather conditions, and authorities have assured residents that safety remains their top priority.
ALSO READ:
It is the second facility to be launched this year after the introduction of a similar service in Yas Mall in February
Financial and other necessary assistance will be provided by the Philippine government for the next of kin
This decision was taken to preserve the safety of administrative staff, teachers and students
Abu Dhabi Police has been promoting the safety of motorcycle riders by holding workshops focused on improving traffic awareness
Many employees were told to report to office during the unprecedented rain and storm of April 16-17
The machine is a crucial asset during health crises like Covid-19
The airline warned there could be delays due to rain and heavy traffic