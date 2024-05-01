UAE rains: Private sector firms advised to offer remote work option on May 2

File Photo

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 5:40 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 7:00 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has advised remote working for private sector employees on May 2, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the emirate.

“Vital jobs that require working at workplace premises and those of weather condition response teams are exempted from flexible and remote work,” MOHRE said in a statement.

“We urge private sector companies and their employees to keep up with updates issued by authorities regarding the weather conditions,” the Ministry went on to say. “All private sector companies are required to comply with the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities pertaining the weather conditions and their impact on business.”

“We also call on the private sector to take caution and necessary occupational health and safety measures to maintain the safety of workers during weather fluctuations,” MOHRE added.

The UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for two days, starting Wednesday evening. Earlier, the UAE media office announced remote work for all government employees. UAE airlines have issued advisories for passengers, informing them of potential flight delays. Schools across the country have also announced distance learning for the next two days.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

