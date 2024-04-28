UAE

UAE: Unstable weather with rains and blowing dust expected on May 2, alerts NCM

Formation of convective clouds and varying rainfall intensities suggests the possibility of heavy rain in certain areas

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 9:06 AM

Is there a chance of another superstorm on May 2? The odds are against it.

However, UAE residents should expect unstable weather conditions and rainfall on Thursday. According to forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology, convective clouds are expected to form, resulting in rainfall of varying intensities across scattered areas of the country. Temperatures are also forecasted to decrease significantly.


The formation of convective clouds and varying rainfall intensities suggests the possibility of heavy rain in certain areas, particularly where significant convective activity occurs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Wind speeds are expected to range from moderate to fresh, with the potential for strengthening winds in the presence of clouds, leading to blowing dust and sand and reduced horizontal visibility. Wind speeds are forecasted to be between 25 to 35 km/hr, reaching up to 65 km/hr in some areas.

The sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Other weather-related websites indicate the possibility of thundery showers during the day, accompanied by a moderate breeze, with a 70% chance of rain. By nightfall, the chances of rain decrease to 50%, with variable clouds and scattered thunderstorms.

Prepare for wet conditions and stay updated on the latest weather developments through official sources.

Take a look at the maps below to track the progression of rain across the country on May 2, according to Windy.

Web Desk

