UAE rains: Dubai Airports, airlines issue advisories for passengers amid unstable weather

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 2:04 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 3:16 PM

Dubai Airports and two local airlines on Wednesday issued advisories for passengers related to inclement weather, asking them to gear up for delays due to rain and traffic when going to Dubai International airport.

They asked travellers to start their journey early and add some extra travel time to reach the airport in time whether they travelling by car or public transport.

“With unsettled weather forecasted for tomorrow, we advise guests who are flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to plan ahead. To avoid potential delays due to road congestion, we recommend guests utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes and consider using the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3,” Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Passengers have been urged to check their flight status with their airline and consider arriving at the airport earlier than usual to accommodate for any delays or queues caused by the weather.

“Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re travelling to Dubai International Airport, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible,” Emirates airline’s spokesperson said.

The UAE has issued an alert for medium to heavy rains for two days, starting on Wednesday evening. Employers have been encouraged to ask employees to work from home. For schools in Sharjah and Dubai, authorities have announced distance learning.

The country's disaster management authority has called on private and government sector employees to let their employees work from home as unstable weather conditions peak in the country. The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has recommended that remote work be activated for employees, except those whose presence is vital to carry out their jobs or those involved in recovery efforts.

Emirates advised passenger to ensure that their details are updated for the latest information about flights.

A flydubai spokesperson said that due to the adverse weather conditions forecasted in Dubai on May 2, passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to Dubai International (DXB) whether they are travelling by car or public transport. “Passengers are also advised to update their contact details via the Manage Booking tab and check the flight status on the airline’s website for the latest updates regarding their flight.”

ALSO READ