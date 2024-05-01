UAE: All you need to know about the upcoming weather

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 6:00 AM

As the UAE prepares for challenging weather conditions once again, certain parts of the country have been placed under a yellow alert.

Additionally, strong winds are expected to impact the east coast, with speeds reaching up to 40kmph.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has conducted a series of meetings with the Joint Weather and Tropical Assessment Team, which included representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology, and other relevant government agencies, to address the impending weather situation.

The authority has reiterated the nation's readiness to handle the upcoming weather conditions and affirmed that all relevant agencies are prepared to tackle the anticipated weather fluctuations by implementing proactive measures.

Will the intensity of rainfall be the same as 16 April?

An expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier told Khaleej Times that although the UAE is gearing up for challenging weather conditions starting Wednesday, it is not expected to be the same as the rainfall experienced on April 16.

What can we expect in the upcoming days?

The next couple of days will witness moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail, said Dr Ahmed Habib, the weather specialist at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Residents can expect rain of varying intensities, as well as thunder and lightning later in the week.

As residents prepare for unsettled weather and rainfall on Thursday, Dr Habib stressed that 2-3 May is identified as the ‘peak’ of the situation.

From Wednesday evening until Thursday and Friday, the country will be affected by unstable weather associated with different cloud types accompanied with small convective clouds starting from the West. Moderate to heavy rainfall will extend over most areas of the country on Thursday, even going into Friday.

Which are the areas that received rainfall on Tuesday?

Residents of the UAE, especially those residing in the eastern and northern areas of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, are advised to exercise additional caution when venturing outdoors.

Abu Dhabi experienced light to moderate rainfall in Mshayrif, Al Khatim, Al Shawamekh, and Al Bahyah areas, while the Al Dhafra region saw moderate to heavy rainfall.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Shawka – Wadi Al Ejeili and Wadi Tuwa received light rainfall.

Sharjah witnessed rainfall in Taraif-Kalba, while in Ajman, the Masfout area recorded light rain. Additionally, in Fujairah, Al Hayl and Wadi Mai received light rainfall.

Which are the areas that will be affected?

According to forecasts from the Met Department, the inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday, and centred over western, coastal, and some eastern regions.

Temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly. The influence will also stretch eastward from Abu Dhabi due to local factors.

What are the factors responsible for unstable weather condition?

Apart from internal factors influencing the weather condition, experts at NCM have pointed out that that the country will be impacted by an extension of surface low pressure from the Red Sea, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds.

Habib explained that consequently, clouds will migrate from Saudi Arabia toward the UAE, commencing unstable weather conditions ‘late Wednesday night’.

When will the weather improve?

Over Friday to Saturday the low pressure will move gradually towards the south and things look set to improve. As an outcome, there will be thinning of the cloud cover. However, the chance of rainfall continues. This could be heavy over some southern areas.

Meanwhile, winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, which will be strong at times. The sea will be moderate and rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

