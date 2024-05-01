Ukraine woman, 98, walks 10km under shelling to escape Russians

More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war broke out
A 98-year-old Ukrainian woman said she walked 10km under shelling, supporting herself with sticks and sleeping on the ground, leaving Ocheretyne in Donetsk, now occupied by Russia, and trying to reach areas controlled by Kyiv.
In a video posted by Ukraine's police on social media on Monday, the woman, identified as Lidia Stepanivna, said she had walked without food or water, and fell several times but her "character" kept her going.
"I survived that war (World War Two), and I am surviving this war," Stepanivna said in the video, which shows her sitting on a bed in a shelter, dressed in an oversized coat and a scarf tied on her head, a wooden stick still in her hand. "I'm left with nothing. But I left my Ukraine on feet."
She said the war that now Russia is waging against her country is nothing like World War Two.
"Houses are burning and trees are being uprooted," she said.
Ukraine's interior ministry said in a statement on its website that the woman was discovered by Ukraine's military in the evening and handed her to the police, who took her to a shelter for evacuees.
"Law enforcement officers are looking for the woman's relatives," the ministry said.
It was not immediately clear when the woman was discovered.
The war, now in its third year and with no end in sight, has killed thousands, turned Ukrainian cities and villages into rouble and displaced millions of people.
More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war broke out
Protest organizers deny accusations of anti-Semitism, arguing that their actions are aimed at the Israeli government
UK foreign secretary says the proposal includes 40-day pause in fighting and release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages
The students' demands range from a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas to calls for universities to stop investing in Israeli enterprises
Prior to halting operations, WCK had distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza since October
Freshly rested Ukrainian brigades were being rotated in those areas to replace units that had suffered losses
This was following a Reuters report that some senior US officials did not find Israel's assurances credible
Due to the recent holidays to mark Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, students received extended leave, including for the heat alert