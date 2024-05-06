Video: Man who stabbed woman to death, set Ajman shop on fire arrested in 10 mins

Photo: Screengrab (Ajman Police)

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 9:26 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 9:40 PM

The police in Ajman arrested a defendant accused of murder and arson on Monday, after he started a massive fire in a store in the emirate's industrial area.

The defendant reportedly also stabbed an Asian woman several times and seriously injured 3 others of Asian nationality.

The authority arrested him within 10 minutes.

After investigations, the authority revealed that the accused was in an illegal relationship with the victim and that there were previous personal disputes between them.

As per the authority, civil defence teams extinguished the fire, and the injured were transferred to a hospital.

