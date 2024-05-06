Video: Wild cat on the loose in Fujairah; residents warned to 'stay away'

While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
A video has gone viral showing a wild animal roaming near a residential area in Fujairah.
The emirate's environmental authority said on Monday that it is currently investigating the situation.
A specialist team from the Fujairah Environment Agency is currently checking whether the animal is still present in the area where it was photographed and spotted by residents.
As per the authority, the spotted animal is called Al Washq in this part of the region — also known as a Caracal — and is a medium-sized cat that can jump 10 ft into the air to catch its prey.
The authority is working on finding out whether the wild animal is owned by a resident or is a stray animal. If it turns out to owned by someone, necessary legal action will be taken against the individual, the authority stated.
Residents have been asked to stay away from such animals and to maintain a safe distance. The authority has urged the same to wildlife pioneers.
To report wild animals or such incidents, residents have been advised to contact the authority's toll free number: 800368
