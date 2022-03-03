Russia-Ukraine crisis: OSCE member dies during Kharkiv shelling

In a videotaped address, Zelensky vowed that the attackers would have “not one quiet moment”
World5 hours ago
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe says one of its members died during shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family, the group said in a news release Wednesday. Fenina worked with the organization’s monitoring mission in Ukraine.
“In Kharkiv and other cities and towns in Ukraine, missiles, shells and rockets are hitting residential buildings and town centers, killing and injuring innocent civilians — women, men and children alike,” it said.
The organization’s chairperson, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, and Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended their condolences.
ALSO READ:
“Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to Maryna’s family. Maryna was a valued member of the SMM team, and our colleagues in Ukraine remain in close contact with her family to offer our support,” it said.
The organization launched its Ukraine monitoring mission in 2014 in response to a request from Ukraine’s government and the consent of the group’s 57 participating states. The mission observes and reports on the situation in Ukraine and aims to facilitate dialogue.
In a videotaped address, Zelensky vowed that the attackers would have “not one quiet moment”
World5 hours ago
The 48th session meeting will be held in Islamabad on March 22 and 23
World12 hours ago
The French President has led European efforts to avert war in the region
World20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Lavrov says will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons.
World21 hours ago
The rollout comes as over 650,000 people have already fled across the border into eastern EU states
World21 hours ago
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the citizens would be flown down from Delhi
World21 hours ago
'The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine'
World21 hours ago
The country scrambled military jets 49 times in January, 142 times in December and 127 times in November
World22 hours ago