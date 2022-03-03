Ukraine crisis: Russia to provide 'humanitarian corridors' for Indians

In a videotaped address, Zelensky vowed that the attackers would have “not one quiet moment”
Russia has received requests for emergency evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones in eastern Ukraine and is working to provide humanitarian corridors to ensure “secure passage to safety on Russian territory,” Denis Alipov, the country’s ambassador-designate to Delhi told the media.
The corridors will be in place as soon as possible so that stranded Indians in the conflict zones are moved to Russian territory at the earliest, he said. Alipov said his country also aims to stop military operations in Ukraine at the earliest, as it is tragic for both countries.
Thanking the Indian government for its ‘unbiased’ and ‘balanced’ positions at the UN meetings on the Ukraine crisis, he said “we are strategic allies and are very much grateful to India for its balanced position that has been displayed at the UN. We hope India will continue to demonstrate such an approach.”
An investigation into the death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyandagoudar, a 21-year-old Indian medical student in Kharkiv, Ukraine, will be conducted by Russia, revealed Alipov. “Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in those areas of intense conflict actions and their evacuation, and do a proper investigation of this unfortunate accident,” he added.
Referring to the ongoing defence contracts and trade between India and Russia, he said they would not be affected by sanctions imposed by the US and its allies and partners.
