Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy asks nationals to 'leave Kharkiv immediately'

It urged Indians to avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing as it continues to be congested

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 4:18 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 4:26 PM

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv tweeted an urgent advisory to all its nationals in Kharkiv on Wednesday, telling them to proceed to three places by 6pm (Ukraine time) for their safety.

“For their own safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation,” it said. “They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukranian time) today.”

Earlier, the embassy in Warsaw also sent an advisory to Indians in Ukraine. "Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," it said. “Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania.”

"Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly," added the embassy in Warsaw. The transportation charges will be paid at the hotel by the Embassy, in case the Indian student does not have the funds.

