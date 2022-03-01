UAE

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian student killed in shelling, says top official

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the student's family

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 1:48 PM

Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:17 PM

An Indian student has lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The authority is in touch with the student's family.

Bagchi said that the Indian Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate their demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.

More details to follow


