Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian student killed in shelling, says top official

The sanctions would increase Russia's borrowing costs and raise inflation there
An Indian student has lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
The authority is in touch with the student's family.
Bagchi said that the Indian Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate their demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.
More details to follow
President Volodymyr Zelensnkyy has urged Moscow to end hostilities
He chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday morning after the invasion began
Countries bordering Ukraine said there was no big influx of refugees for now
Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the decision is in response to Putin's recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine
The queen had tested positive on Sunday
The statement added that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision
The planned call is an effort to ease tensions over Ukraine
