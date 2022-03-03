India denies reports of students being held 'hostage' in Kharkiv

The embassy advised Indians to stay in the western cities of Ukraine
Asia4 days ago
India on Thursday denied reports that its students were being held 'hostage' in Ukraine.
"We have not received reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.
"We have requested support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country."
Bagchi's statement follows media reports that Ukrainian forces were holding several Indian students hostage in Kharkiv, in the eastern part of the country, which is virtually under Russian control.
"Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine," said Bagchi.
"We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday."
India has been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region, including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.
"A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days," said the spokesperson.
"We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible. We thank Ukraine's western neighbours in receiving Indian nationals and for accommodating them while they waited for flights to take them back home."
ALSO READ:
Some media reports quoted a Russian military spokesperson saying that Ukrainian authorities were forcibly keeping a large group of Indian students in Kharkiv.
"In fact, they are being held as hostages," said the spokesperson.
"Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens. And send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes, as the Indian side proposed to do," he added.
The embassy advised Indians to stay in the western cities of Ukraine
Asia4 days ago
The island is in the grips of an economic crisis after the tourism sector collapsed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
Asia5 days ago
"We can't even go to a nearby supermarket, let alone travel to the western border," a stranded student says.
Asia5 days ago
The 6.2-magnitude quake hit the island’s north at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) minutes after a less violent tremor
Asia5 days ago
The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, is setting up evacuation routes from Ukraine via Romania and Hungary
Asia5 days ago
Kelash Kumar hails from Thar district in Sindh province
Asia5 days ago
The all-inclusive accommodation is applicable to existing hotel guests for a “limited period of time.”
Asia5 days ago
The light combat aircraft will join a multi-nation air drill named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’
Asia5 days ago