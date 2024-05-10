50 killed in one day in flash floods in Afghanistan

Blaise Diagne airport says 78 passengers were on board Transair-owned Boeing 737-300 chartered by Air Senegal
At least 50 people, mainly women and children, were killed Friday in flash flooding that ripped through Afghanistan's Baghlan province, in the north of the country, a local official told AFP.
"So far, the number of dead is 50 as per the hospital authorities of Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province," said Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of the provincial natural disaster management department, adding the toll could rise.
The official explained that heavy seasonal rains sparked the flooding, and residents were unprepared for the sudden rush of water.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Emergency personnel were "searching for any possible victims under the mud and rubble, with the help of security forces from the national army and police," Hamdard said late Friday.
Since mid-April, flash flooding and other floods have left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, with no region entirely spared, according to authorities.
Farmland has been swamped in a country where 80 percent of the more than 40 million people depend on agriculture to survive.
Afghanistan — which had a relatively dry winter, making it more difficult for the soil to absorb rainfall — is vulnerable to climate change.
The nation, ravaged by four decades of war, is one of the poorest in the world and, according to scientists, one of the worst prepared to face the consequences of global warming.
Afghanistan, which is responsible for only 0.06 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, ranks sixth on the list of countries most at risk from climate change, experts say.
ALSO READ:
Blaise Diagne airport says 78 passengers were on board Transair-owned Boeing 737-300 chartered by Air Senegal
Navjeet Singh Sandhu, 22, was killed while attempting to mediate in a fight
The airline would be operating 292 flights today, with additional support from Air India on 20 routes
The first Haj departure and five other international flights have been delayed
The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi
More than 90 international and domestic flights were delayed or cancelled after mass sick leave by the airline's cabin crew
Al-Najjar, one of the three hospitals in Rafah, is no longer functioning due to the ongoing hostilities in the vicinity and the military operation in Rafah
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad