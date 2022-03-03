New 'Sandstorm' studio aims to establish a dynamic comic book industry in the region
Ukrainian passport holders continue to be eligible for visas on arrival to the UAE.
Referring to media reports about the provision, the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that Ukrainians can get visa on arrival.
The two countries have a mutual visa-free travel agreement.
Faisal Lutfi, assistant undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the ministry, said in a statement: “The UAE also provides critical services to Ukrainian nationals in the UAE who require assistance, in coordination with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE.”
The UAE is home to thousands of Ukrainian expats.
The country had on Wednesday announced $5 million in humanitarian assistance to benefit civilians impacted by the situation in Ukraine. The contribution was made to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine and is a reflection of the UAE’s emphasis on humanitarian solidarity in conflict settings.
Last week, at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, the UAE called for immediate de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.
