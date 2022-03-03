Ukraine’s Zelensky says defence lines holding against Russian attacks

The move came after Berlin reversed its long-standing policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones
Ukraine’s defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest video on Thursday, adding there had been no respite in Moscow’s shelling of Ukraine since midnight.
“We have nothing to lose but our own freedom,” Zelensky said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.
He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case: “It’s been a week now that another virus attacked,” he said of Russia’s invasion.
Zelenskiy said Russia’s changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow’s initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.
The helicopter pilot had reported adverse weather conditions and had been ordered to return to base.
The Saint Petersburg plant was suspended in response to the conflict in Ukraine
The young Hollywood star is in the city for the wedding of her friend Misha Japanwala.
Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family
This comes as the country's east coast has been battered by a severe weather system that has cut off entire towns
An investigation into the death of a 21-year-old Indian medical student in Kharkiv will be conducted by Russia.
