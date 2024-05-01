New manufacturing facility to boost electric vehicle ecosystem in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 4:36 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 4:37 PM

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Global Industries - Alfahim Group to enable the manufacturing and assembly of electric commercial vehicles (ECVs) in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, ADDED will support Alfahim Group in the establishment of an industrial facility for the manufacturing and assembly of electric buses and trucks. The facility will also develop energy storage and charging solutions for a variety of industries and applications, in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS).

The development and enhancement of the transportation and green solutions sector, in collaboration with key private sector players, contributes to the growing industrial hub in Abu Dhabi. The new facility will also implement tailored training and qualification programmes for UAE nationals seeking careers in the ECV manufacturing sector.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADDED, attended the signing ceremony of the MoU. The agreement also includes plans to establish manufacturing facilities that meet the anticipated growth in demand for energy storage and charging networks, paving the way for the development of local ECV manufacturing projects. ADDED will support Alfahim Group to strengthen partnerships with international manufacturers toward the creation of a robust ECV production ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU complements Alfahim Group’s existing collaborations with MCV, the Egyptian industrial leader, and SANY, the Chinese industrial leader.

Arafat Al Yafei, executive director of the industrial development bureau, ADDED’s arm to develop and regulate the industrial sector, said: “This partnership signals a milestone in our journey towards closer cooperation with the private sector in the field of manufacturing. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to leading industry players through initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), including the establishment of a robust and sustainable ECV manufacturing ecosystem that benefits the environment and creates significant economic opportunities and jobs.”

“ADIS programmes are also future-proofing Abu Dhabi’s transportation sector by prioritising research and development (R&D) for advancements in electric bus technology and energy efficiency, ensuring Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions,” he added.

Ahmad Alfahim, chairman of Alfahim Group, said: “This partnership underscores Alfahim Group’s commitment to sustainable transport and mobility solutions through investment in the government-targeted sectors of assembly and manufacturing. The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) provided us with a clear vision and opportunities to enhance our growth. Teaming up with ADDED and our other global partners will boost utilisation of electric commercial vehicles technology while fostering economic prosperity and environmental conservation in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”