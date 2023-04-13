Eid Al Fitr 2023: 5-day holiday announced in Oman

Employees in government and private sector to begin their break from Thursday, April 20

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 4:49 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 5:48 PM

Oman has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in the government and private sector, from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023, the Oman Observer reported.

Employees can expect a five-day weekend, and work will resume on Tuesday, April 25.

The UAE has also announced the official holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Residents could get up to five days off for the Islamic festival, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

The holidays are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months).

