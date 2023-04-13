Ramadan, Eid in UAE: 75% of UAE shoppers delay purchases for special offers, discounts

Online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the UAE run massive discounts and promotions

Shoppers at a mall in Dubai. Nearly half of GCC residents expecting to pay more for Eid gifts than last year. - KT file

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:58 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:59 PM

Residents in the UAE and Gulf region will spend more during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr but a majority – 75 per cent – of them intend to delay purchases for special offers and promotions.

Online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the UAE run massive discounts and promotions, offering up to 90 per cent discounts ahead of Eid Al Fitr, which is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, as per astronomy calculations.

A study commissioned by GIG Gulf and carried out by YouGov, found that consumers are driven by inflation and a desire to 'make up for the pandemic years,' with nearly half of GCC residents expecting to pay more for Eid gifts than last year.

A majority, however, will hold out for Ramadan in-store events and special offers before making their purchases. The data also reveals that thrifty motorists are likely to renew and pay earlier for insurance policies in exchange for Ramadan promotions.

On April 14, the first three-day Great Online Sale in Dubai, Ramadan edition, will be released, offering discounts of up to 95 per cent from a wide range of e-commerce platforms and e-stores.

Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), online shoppers can get their hands on incredible deals across a range of categories including fashion and accessories, kids, baby and toys, health and beauty, home and lifestyle, electronics, jewellery, watches and more.

Companies participating in the sale include Ounass, Noon, Azadea, 6th Street, Mall Of The Emirates, Mom Store, The Red Carpet, V Perfume, Carrefour, Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Lacoste, Centrepoint, Puma, Namshi and many more.

Apparel Group, one of the largest retailers in the region, will also take part in the three-day sale, offering up to 70 per cent discount on R&B, Dune London, Crocs, Aldo, Rituals, Tommy Hilfiger, His & Hers and Steve Madden.

Shoppers can check out all the offers and participating brands at www.greatonlinesale.com.

Moreover, Sharjah Expo Centre is also hosting Ramadan Nights 2023 which features over 170 exhibitors, showcasing more than 500 brands on a wide range of products. Shoppers will get up to 70 per cent discount at the event, which will end on April 21.