UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2023 holidays announced for govt staff in this emirate

Ramadan 29 falls on Thursday, April 20, which is when the Eid break begins

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 3:37 PM

The Department of Human Resource in Sharjah on Thursday announced the Eid Al Fitr 2023 holidays for all government employees in the emirate.

Paid holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, the authority confirmed in a social media post. Depending on the moon-sighting, the staff could get either a four-day or a five-day break.

Earlier today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the same holiday for the public and private sectors.

Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Ramadan 29 falls on Thursday, April 20, which is when the Eid break begins. On the same night, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet to confirm the dates of Eid. If the crescent moon is spotted on the night, Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid. This will give residents a four-day break. If the Moon is not spotted on that night, Saturday, April 22, is when the Islamic festival starts and residents will enjoy a five-day weekend

