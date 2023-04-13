UAE: If Eid Al Fitr 2023 falls on Friday, should Muslims attend two sermons?

Holiday schedule for both public and private sector employees has been announced, and residents are expected to celebrate Eid on April 21

Faithful offer the special late-night prayers, Qiyam-ul-layl at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Photo by Shihab

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 1:08 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 1:57 PM

Based on the calculations of astronomers, the holy month of Ramadan will have 29 days and people in the UAE are most likely to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Friday, April 21.

However, if Ramadan lasts 30 days, then Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of the Eid Al Fitr as Hirji (Islamic) month is either 29 or 30 days. In the first case scenario, people will have a four-day Eid break and five days in the case of the second.

Since the Hirji calendar goes hand in hand the UAE and Saudi Arabia, hence, Muslims in the two neighbouring countries usually mark Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr on the same dates.

If Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday, April 21, mosques across the UAE and Saudi Arabia will have two khutbah(sermons) – one each for Eid Al Fitr and Friday prayer.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Thursday issued guidelines for Muslims whereby those who attend Eid prayer are granted permission not to attend the Friday sermon.

“But if he offers Friday prayer also with the other people, then this is better,” it said on Thursday.

Muslim scholars say that as per the sunnah, Muslims have the option to attend one sermon if Eid Al Fitr or Eid Al Adha coincides with the weekly Friday prayer. The ministry further clarified that if there is no Friday prayer in the area, then the believer should offer regular Dhuhur prayer.

The Saudi ministry added that only mosques where Friday prayers are held shall perform Adhaan, and not prescribed for the noon prayer on that day.

It further clarified that this belief of whoever attends Eid prayer, is waived from the Friday prayer and Dhuhur prayer on that day is not correct because it violates Sunnah and forfeits an obligation without evidence.

