UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2023 holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Fitr holidays for the UAE federal government employees have been announced. Public sector employees in the country are likely to get either four or five-day long breaks, depending on the moon sighting. According to UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the Eid Al Fitr holiday starts from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Depending on Shawwal moon sighting, the Eid Al Fitr holiday could begin from Thursday, April 20 and run until Sunday, April 23. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 24.

According to the International Astronomical Centre, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, in most Islamic countries. The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will convene on the night Ramadan 29 to confirm the dates of Eid.

Will the break be four or five days long?

Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted.

The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. The start date of the break does not depend on when the moon is sighted as Ramadan 29 falls on April 20. If the moon is spotted on that night, the break is from Thursday, April 20, till Sunday, April 23.

As per astronomical calculations, these are the most likely dates as the holy month is expected to last for 29 days.

However, if the moon is not spotted on that night, residents will get an additional day off since Ramadan 30 will also be a holiday. In this case, the break would be from Thursday, April 20, till Monday, April 24.

