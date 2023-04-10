UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces advance salaries for federal govt employees

In the past, such directives were issued to allow families to shop and prepare for the Eid holidays

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 3:20 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 3:27 PM

UAE federal government employees will receive their monthly salaries on Monday, April 17. Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the salaries will be paid in advance, reports WAM.

In the past, such directives were issued to allow families to shop and prepare for the Eid holidays.

The Eid Al Fitr festival, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.

(With inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ: