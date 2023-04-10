The Abu Dhabi-based airline launches the promotion to celebrate new passenger service system as well as its 20th anniversary
Air travel is set to pick up substantially over the four-day weekend during the Eid Al Fitr as a large of UAE nationals and expatriates fly abroad for a quick short break.
There are a number of popular and tourist-friendly destinations around the world that offer visa-free access or visa-on-arrival facility to UAE citizens, thanks to its passport which is one the strongest in the world, giving entry to 178 countries without a prior visa.
People in the UAE will mostly have a four-day weekend to celebrate Eid Al Fitr from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, depending on the moon sighting in the UAE.
According to Henley & Partners, UAE nationals can get visa-free entry to 141 countries and visa-on-arrival or an electric travel authority (ETA) in 44 countries.
The UAE citizens can get visa-free access in 16 countries across Oceania, 13 in the Middle East, 50 in Europe, 17 in the Caribbean, 12 in Asia, 20 in the Americas and 38 in Africa.
The UAE has climbed an astonishing 49 places over the past 10 years. Ranking 64th in 2013, with a visa-free score of just 72, the UAE now sits in 15th place, with a score of 178 and access to nearly 70 per cent of global GDP.
The UAE passport holders are required to obtain a visa before travelling to 48 countries, including the US, Australia, and Turkiye, according to Henley & Partners.
Below are some of the popular travel and tourist destinations where UAE nationals get visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival:
Source: Henley & Partners
