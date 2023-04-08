UAE-India travel: Fly for as low as Dh309 during Eid holidays

Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 8:07 AM

Are you planning a trip to India this long weekend to celebrate the festival of Eid with your loved ones back home? And if you are worried about the air ticket price, fret not, you can still move forward with your plans with air ticket fares starting at just Dh309 from UAE.

Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites. Fare of tickets on the same flight a month ago were double or triple compared to the current price.

KT reader Fahim Amar regularly checks the airfare, and says that the air fare to Mangalore from Dubai was about Dh950 on April 17. However, a ticket on the same flight now cost about Dh386 on MakeMyTrip.com.

Similarly, Athar Hafizka, who booked his ticket to Mangalore paid nearly triple the price (which is now currently) regrets booking it early. “I believed that airfare will shoot up as the vacation nears. So, I booked the ticket well in advance on March 2. But now I see the price has reduced nearly one-third to my destination,” said Athar.

Prices of various destinations on air ticketing websites for direct flights on April 17 to April 20.

Emirates:

Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh480

Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh760

Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh560

Dubai to Chennai starts at Dh610

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh610

Make my trip:

RAK to Mumbai starts at Dh309

Dubai to Mangalore starts at Dh386

Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh319

Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh647

Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh414

Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh362

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh404

Cleartrip:

Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai starts at Dh325

Sharjah to Mumbai starts at Dh330

Dubai to Kochi starts at Dh440

Dubai to Calicut starts at Dh621

Sharjah to Delhi starts at Dh425

Abu Dhabi to Delhi starts at Dh449

Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh378

Sharjah to Chennai starts at Dh377

Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh480

Sharjah to Hyderabad starts at Dh449

However, travel agents believe that the prices may vary and may shoot up for these dates in the coming days.

“This can be the reason that there is confusion about the Eid holiday announcement. We are considering it to April 19, the vacation will start. Last year there was a limitation to travel but people are willing to go to India.

"Most of the residents have got packages for vacation and some of them want to go home for an Eid celebration with family. This may be one of the reasons for dip in air fare,” said Libin Varghese, Sales Director at Rooh Travels and Tourism

“At times we get tickets for Dh280 to Mumbai and this is a very slight increase considering the peak season,” added Libin.

