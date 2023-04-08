UAE-India travel: Fly for as low as Dh309 during Eid holidays

Electronic SIM, robotic vending machine: 5 technologies that could revolutionise travel showcased at Dubai event
Are you planning a trip to India this long weekend to celebrate the festival of Eid with your loved ones back home? And if you are worried about the air ticket price, fret not, you can still move forward with your plans with air ticket fares starting at just Dh309 from UAE.
Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites. Fare of tickets on the same flight a month ago were double or triple compared to the current price.
KT reader Fahim Amar regularly checks the airfare, and says that the air fare to Mangalore from Dubai was about Dh950 on April 17. However, a ticket on the same flight now cost about Dh386 on MakeMyTrip.com.
Similarly, Athar Hafizka, who booked his ticket to Mangalore paid nearly triple the price (which is now currently) regrets booking it early. “I believed that airfare will shoot up as the vacation nears. So, I booked the ticket well in advance on March 2. But now I see the price has reduced nearly one-third to my destination,” said Athar.
Prices of various destinations on air ticketing websites for direct flights on April 17 to April 20.
However, travel agents believe that the prices may vary and may shoot up for these dates in the coming days.
“This can be the reason that there is confusion about the Eid holiday announcement. We are considering it to April 19, the vacation will start. Last year there was a limitation to travel but people are willing to go to India.
"Most of the residents have got packages for vacation and some of them want to go home for an Eid celebration with family. This may be one of the reasons for dip in air fare,” said Libin Varghese, Sales Director at Rooh Travels and Tourism
“At times we get tickets for Dh280 to Mumbai and this is a very slight increase considering the peak season,” added Libin.
