UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE-India travel: Fly for as low as Dh309 during Eid holidays

Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites

by

SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 8:07 AM

Are you planning a trip to India this long weekend to celebrate the festival of Eid with your loved ones back home? And if you are worried about the air ticket price, fret not, you can still move forward with your plans with air ticket fares starting at just Dh309 from UAE.

Airfares to India have reduced drastically as recorded on popular ticketing websites. Fare of tickets on the same flight a month ago were double or triple compared to the current price.

KT reader Fahim Amar regularly checks the airfare, and says that the air fare to Mangalore from Dubai was about Dh950 on April 17. However, a ticket on the same flight now cost about Dh386 on MakeMyTrip.com.

Similarly, Athar Hafizka, who booked his ticket to Mangalore paid nearly triple the price (which is now currently) regrets booking it early. “I believed that airfare will shoot up as the vacation nears. So, I booked the ticket well in advance on March 2. But now I see the price has reduced nearly one-third to my destination,” said Athar.

Prices of various destinations on air ticketing websites for direct flights on April 17 to April 20.

Emirates:

  • Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh480
  • Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh760
  • Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh560
  • Dubai to Chennai starts at Dh610
  • Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh610

Make my trip:

  • RAK to Mumbai starts at Dh309
  • Dubai to Mangalore starts at Dh386
  • Dubai to Mumbai starts at Dh319
  • Dubai to Bangalore starts at Dh647
  • Dubai to Delhi starts at Dh414
  • Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh362
  • Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh404

Cleartrip:

  • Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai starts at Dh325
  • Sharjah to Mumbai starts at Dh330
  • Dubai to Kochi starts at Dh440
  • Dubai to Calicut starts at Dh621
  • Sharjah to Delhi starts at Dh425
  • Abu Dhabi to Delhi starts at Dh449
  • Abu Dhabi to Chennai starts at Dh378
  • Sharjah to Chennai starts at Dh377
  • Dubai to Hyderabad starts at Dh480
  • Sharjah to Hyderabad starts at Dh449

However, travel agents believe that the prices may vary and may shoot up for these dates in the coming days.

“This can be the reason that there is confusion about the Eid holiday announcement. We are considering it to April 19, the vacation will start. Last year there was a limitation to travel but people are willing to go to India.

"Most of the residents have got packages for vacation and some of them want to go home for an Eid celebration with family. This may be one of the reasons for dip in air fare,” said Libin Varghese, Sales Director at Rooh Travels and Tourism

“At times we get tickets for Dh280 to Mumbai and this is a very slight increase considering the peak season,” added Libin.

ALSO READ:

SM Ayaz Zakir

More news from Travel