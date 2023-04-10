4-day Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in Saudi Arabia

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year

Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced for private and non-profit sectors in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has said in a post on Twitter that Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin from Friday, April 21.

The holidays will be for a period of four days and regular working hours will commence from Tuesday, April 25.

The authority has also asked employers to comply with the provisions of the second paragraph of Article (24) of the executive regulations of the labour law.

The Eid Al Fitr festival, celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — will mark the first long weekend of 2023 in the UAE. It is likely to be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.

