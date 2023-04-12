Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Some employees to receive salaries early in second emirate

Candidates interested in these vacancies can apply through the government’s recruitment portal
Sharjah has announced that government employees will be receiving their salaries earlier this month.
According to Arabic news outlet Al Khaleej, the Central Finance Department in the emirate made the decision to allow the employees to secure their families' needs ahead of Eid Al Fitr.
The salaries will be disbursed on April 18. The holiday is likely to be from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.
The holy month of Ramadan began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.
Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — and will mark the first long weekend of 2023.
ALSO READ:
Candidates interested in these vacancies can apply through the government’s recruitment portal
Since the Nafis scheme was rolled out, there has been a steady increase in the number of Emirati employees registered in the pension fund, according to the authorities
The goal is to enhance individuals' well-being by allowing them to work closer to their homes, within an 'enlightening' environment
With these tips and tricks, learn how to never fumble at this commonly asked interview question!
Confused as to how to answer this recurrent interview question? Well, we’ll help you out!
Read on to learn how to answer this popular interview question without seeming like a robot or saying the wrong thing!
Today, International Women's Day, we look at how the Emirates is supporting female employees through special initiatives and HR policies
Great Place to Work recognised top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations in Emirates in its best workplace list for 2023