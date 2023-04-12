Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Some employees to receive salaries early in second emirate

The decision has been made to allow employees to secure their families' needs for the occasion

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 3:07 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 3:10 PM

Sharjah has announced that government employees will be receiving their salaries earlier this month.

According to Arabic news outlet Al Khaleej, the Central Finance Department in the emirate made the decision to allow the employees to secure their families' needs ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The salaries will be disbursed on April 18. The holiday is likely to be from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.

The holy month of Ramadan began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar — and will mark the first long weekend of 2023.

