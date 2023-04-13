4-day Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Top 6 holiday spots revealed; package costs start from Dh2,700

UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to celebrate the Islamic festival after the holy month of Ramadan

With the Eid Al Fitr 4-day long weekend just around the corner, many UAE residents are utilising the opportunity to take a quick trip. According to travel experts, most residents prefer budget and visa-friendly destinations.

“That’s why CIS countries such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia are quite popular, while Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are gaining momentum alongside Singapore, Kenya, Thailand and Malaysia,” said Raheesh Babu, COO, Musafir.com.

“Since receiving visas to Schengen countries, [as getting visas for] the UK, USA and Canada is still challenging, people are more skewed towards countries where obtaining visas is hassle-free. Holiday packages within the range of Dh3000-4000 are fancied, and are in great demand.”

The official Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Hijri Islamic calendar months) meaning UAE residents will get at least a 4-day break. As per Astronomical calculations, Eid will be most likely fall on Friday, April 21st. If so, the break will be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23. If Eid falls on Saturday, April 22, residents will get an additional day of holiday on Monday, April 24.

Here are the top 6 destinations that residents prefer:

Mauritius

The island of Mauritius is lined with white-sand beaches and world-renowned luxury resorts on all sides. Its mountainous landscapes offer epic hiking paths, whilst its coral reefs and flourishing marine life offer world-class diving opportunities.

Known for being a tourist paradise, Mauritius has something to offer for every kind of traveler. While families can enjoy water activities or visit the island’s parks, couples can soak in the romantic vibes of the island with scenic strolls along the beach.

Cost: Dnata offers packages to Mauritius, with prices starting from Dh5,950 per adult

Kenya

Known for its natural beauty, open jungles and unique culture, Kenya is fast becoming popular among travellers from the UAE. The Masai Mara safari takes tourists through a reserve that is world-renowned for its exceptional populations of lions, African leopards, cheetahs, and elephants, and has the largest population of black rhinos in Africa.

It also has over 450 species of birds, with almost 60 species being raptors.

Cost: Musafir.com has a 5-night package for Eid 2023, with prices starting from Dh4,799, which includes tickets, accommodation and sightseeing tours, among others.

Azerbaijan

Whether you choose to explore the vibrant city of Baku, or head to Guba to learn about the timeless history of the country hidden in its villages; whether you decide to explore the forested slopes of Sheki, or sample the unique cuisine of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan is a country of many faces.

Extremely popular among UAE residents, the country offers visa on arrival to UAE residents.

Cost: Alhind Business Center offers a package to Azerbaijan starting from Dh2,688, that includes tickets and hotel accommodation, among other inclusions.

Kyrgyzstan

A landlocked country in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites. Known as the land of celestial mountains and untouched nature, visitors can learn about the true nomadic lifestyle during a visit to the country.

The Tien Shan mountain range, historic Silk Road and crystal-clear mountain lakes all make the country a true hidden gem to visit.

Cost: FlyDubai operates flights to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for approximately Dh2,000 during the Eid holidays.

Georgia

From skiing down the mountains of Bakuriani, to rafting down the Aragvi River, or stargazing at 4,000 metres high, the country offers a range of exciting activities for visitors to choose from.

Georgia has become a top travel destination since it began offering visa on arrival to UAE citizens and residents. No visit to the country would be complete without tasting the local delicacy Khachapuri – a unique bread, shaped like a boat and filled with cheese, into which an egg is cracked, before being baked to perfection.

Cost: Departing on April 18, Akbar Travels has a 5 day, 4 night package to Georgia starting from Dh2,846.

Jordan

With a mix of modernity and tradition, Jordan is well known for its World Heritage sites and beautiful sandy landscapes. From the enchanting starkness of Wadi Rum to the restless city centre of urban Amman, the country is home to countless wonders.

The Dead Sea, a natural wonder, is located 427 metres below sea level, and is a major tourist attraction that draws millions of visitors every year.

Cost: AFC Holidays has a 5 day, 4 night package with prices starting from Dh4,999 per person.

