UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2023 holiday for private sector; residents could get up to 5 days off

From Hessa Street to Lahbab: 4 Dubai road projects that will ease traffic woes in 2023
One mega infrastructure network is expected to slash travel time from 20 minutes to about seven
UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holiday for private sector; residents could get up to 5 days off
The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced the official holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Residents could get up to five days off for the Islamic festival, depending on when the Moon is sighted.
The holidays are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months).
Earlier today, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had confirmed the same dates for the public sector's Eid break.
More details to follow
