UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2023 holiday for private sector; residents could get up to 5 days off

The government had earlier confirmed the holidays for public sector employees

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 12:13 PM

UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holiday for private sector; residents could get up to 5 days off

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced the official holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Residents could get up to five days off for the Islamic festival, depending on when the Moon is sighted.

The holidays are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months).

Earlier today, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had confirmed the same dates for the public sector's Eid break.

More details to follow

ALSO READ: