Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Dubai announces holidays for govt employees

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources has announced the official Eid Al Fitr holidays for Dubai government employees.
The first long weekend of this year, government employees will be off from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1444 AH.
Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.
The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20.
